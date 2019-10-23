Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.50

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 109599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.