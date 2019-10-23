Waves (WAVES) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 14% against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $70.80 million and $15.31 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00009482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Huobi, Binance and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013378 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000862 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,142,914 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinrail, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Livecoin, BCEX, Kuna, Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Bittrex, OKEx, Exrates, Indodax, HitBTC, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.