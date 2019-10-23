Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.98

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and traded as low as $31.44. Wellesley Bancorp shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBK. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $294,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

