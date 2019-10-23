Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 680,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,067. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,495,000 after purchasing an additional 204,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

