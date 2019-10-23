Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Reiterated by Cleveland Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

