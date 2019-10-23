Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.26, approximately 8,071,178 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,540,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $629.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 20.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,045 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

