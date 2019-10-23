WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will post $636.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.00 million and the highest is $674.00 million. WPX Energy reported sales of $484.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,540. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.