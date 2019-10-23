Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Trading Up 10.1%

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $32.77, approximately 13,382,518 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 2,598,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Yandex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.11 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Yandex by 19.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.