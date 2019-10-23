Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.98.

YETI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,501. Yeti has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

