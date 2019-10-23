Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to report $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $29.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $30.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 1,234,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,456. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.35.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

