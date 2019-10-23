Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.68. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $5.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.64 to $22.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.30 to $25.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $712.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $688.87. 186,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $500.74 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $737.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,329,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

