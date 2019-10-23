Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.47). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10.

NERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NERV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 302,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,506. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

