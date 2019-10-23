Zacks: Analysts Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.02). PRGX Global reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX remained flat at $$5.09 during trading on Wednesday. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.61. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

