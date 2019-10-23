Zacks: Analysts Expect Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). Yirendai had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.92 price target on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Shares of YRD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,162. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yirendai by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Yirendai by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

