Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.Com.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. 453,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.91 and a beta of 1.51. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wix.Com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.Com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.