Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $130.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $158.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $542.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.29 million to $548.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $412.32 million, with estimates ranging from $395.23 million to $429.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,187,982.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,291.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 320,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.