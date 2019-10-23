Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.04.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 1,938,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.56.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,272 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

