Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phreesia.

Several research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phreesia stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 181,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

