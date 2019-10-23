Zacks: Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 38.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 910,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

