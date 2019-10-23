ZCore Market Cap Hits $204,175.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. ZCore has a total market cap of $204,175.00 and approximately $501.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,300,466 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

