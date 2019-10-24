-$0.45 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.56). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.45.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

