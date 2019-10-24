$0.59 EPS Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 2,051,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

