$0.95 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. AptarGroup posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $117.34. 121,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.