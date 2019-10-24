0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $262,351.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $262,351.00 and $38,699.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042724 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.22 or 0.06193036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

