$1.14 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.20. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,215,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CarMax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.12. 820,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

