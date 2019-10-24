$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Belden reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Also, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,058.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,257,761 shares of company stock valued at $157,036. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 338,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Belden by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Belden by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Belden by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $64.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

