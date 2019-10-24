11,825 Shares in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,289,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $715,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TURN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,605. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,691.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 126,376 shares in the company, valued at $269,180.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,695 shares of company stock worth $149,784. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

