12,928 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.4% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

