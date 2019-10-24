15,990 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $51,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

