$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

In other news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $5,396,436.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.56. 739,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,295. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $150.52 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

