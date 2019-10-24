3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

