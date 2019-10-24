94,154 Shares in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 159.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 24.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 31.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 106,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 113,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $768.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other RadNet news, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $313,650.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,850. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

