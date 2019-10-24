ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 35,437.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ABIOMED by 32.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,331. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $427.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.51.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

