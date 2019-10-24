Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $44,829.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042475 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.21 or 0.06134336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032082 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,010,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, DDEX, ZBG, Indodax, BitForex, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

