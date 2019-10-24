Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells $36,273.51 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $36,273.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 2,671 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $172,653.44.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 102 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $6,591.24.

On Friday, September 13th, Francis J. Murphy sold 174 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $11,184.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Francis J. Murphy sold 141 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $8,870.31.

On Friday, August 9th, Francis J. Murphy sold 5,008 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $318,809.28.

NASDAQ ACIA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.65. 622,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 30.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

