Acute Angle Cloud Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, HADAX and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $775,786.00 and $351,313.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,488.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02165333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.20 or 0.02861055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00668995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00715373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00446153 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.