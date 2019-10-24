Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 3,219,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,943,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

ADXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 113.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

