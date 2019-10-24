AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 16,320 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,704.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,151,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

