AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,205 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

NYSE:TGT opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

