AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.57 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 80,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

