AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 5,438 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $54.38.

