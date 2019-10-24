Alamo Group (ALG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.19. 1,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Alamo Group has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $130,476.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.