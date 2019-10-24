Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $6.25-6.65.Albemarle also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.53 EPS.

ALB stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 1,394,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,437. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Vertical Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.