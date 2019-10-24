Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 271,500 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Citrix Systems worth $35,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,423,588,000 after acquiring an additional 636,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,583,145 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $253,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

