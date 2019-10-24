Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $41.05 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $210.46 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

