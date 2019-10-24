Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $49.10 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.56% of AGNC Investment worth $49,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,108,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,469,000 after acquiring an additional 963,902 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 57.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.78 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

