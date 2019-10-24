Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 390,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises about 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $106,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,591,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,971,000 after acquiring an additional 722,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

KL stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

