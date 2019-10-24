Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

