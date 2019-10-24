Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) were up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), approximately 5,540,909 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Alien Metals Company Profile (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

