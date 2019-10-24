Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.23

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.23 and traded as low as $70.30. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 856,827 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.23. The stock has a market cap of $372.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 2,791,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £2,065,744.04 ($2,699,260.47).

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

